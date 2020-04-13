Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Consumer Protection / Consumer Protection- Home purchasers not harmed by title company’s alleged conduct (access required)

Consumer Protection- Home purchasers not harmed by title company’s alleged conduct (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 13, 2020

  Although the home purchasers alleged they were steered to a particular title company because of undisclosed kickbacks paid by that company to the realtor, they failed to allege they were charged more by the title company and thus lacked standing to pursue claims under the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, or RESPA. Deprivation of impartial ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo