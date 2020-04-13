Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal -Previously omitted conviction can be used in resentencing (access required)

Criminal -Previously omitted conviction can be used in resentencing (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 13, 2020

  Although a Supreme Court ruling meant two of four convictions designated in the defendant’s 2008 presentence report no longer qualified as “violent felonies,” it was not improper for the new presentence report to include a separate 1979 conviction because the defendant had notice and opportunity to contest that designation and the government did not waive ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo