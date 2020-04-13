Quantcast
Family of man killed in wreck settles workers' comp claim for $265K (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo April 13, 2020

  The family of a real estate executive who was killed in a car wreck while checking on a housing development property has confidentially settled a worker’s compensation claim for $265,000, the family’s attorneys report. Kelly Alfreds and David Pearlman of Steinberg Law Firm in Summerville and Charleston, respectively, said that workers on a housing development site ...

