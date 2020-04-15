Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / No crime of ‘felony attempted murder’ in S.C. (access required)

No crime of ‘felony attempted murder’ in S.C. (access required)

By: David Donovan April 15, 2020

  Felony attempted-murder is not a recognized crime in South Carolina, the state’s Supreme Court has unanimously ruled, overturning a conviction in a decision where the justices also held that trial courts aren’t permitted to give an implied malice jury charge when there is evidence that a defendant acted in self-defense. Michael Smith shot and seriously injured ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo