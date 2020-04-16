Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Attorneys / Attorneys – Discipline – Reciprocal Suspension – Assault (access required)

Attorneys – Discipline – Reciprocal Suspension – Assault (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 16, 2020

After respondent drank excessively and physically assaulted the complainant in New York, he was convicted of third-degree reckless assault and was temporarily suspended from the practice of law in New York. We find reciprocal suspension from the practice of law in South Carolina for four months is appropriate in this matter. We order the reciprocal suspension ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo