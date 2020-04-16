Quantcast
Attorneys – Discipline – Restitution – Client Funds

Attorneys – Discipline – Restitution – Client Funds

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 16, 2020

Because respondent—a now-disbarred attorney who was serving as defense counsel in 2012—accepted a check from his client as payment for a judgment against the client, and because respondent never disbursed the proceeds to the plaintiff’s attorney, the client ended up paying the judgment a second time two years later to prevent his license from being ...

