Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Woman who fractured leg at beach condo settles suit for $910K (access required)

Woman who fractured leg at beach condo settles suit for $910K (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo April 17, 2020

A woman who fractured her leg after she tripped on a crack in a parking lot while arriving at the condominium her family was renting to celebrate her 81st birthday has confidentially settled a lawsuit against the building’s owner for $910,000, her attorney reports. Trip Riesen of Riesen DuRant in Mount Pleasant said that when his ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo