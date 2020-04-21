Quantcast
SC bar exam pass rate drops 10 percent (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo April 21, 2020

A bit more than 55 percent of those who took the South Carolina bar exam in February passed, according to figures released by the South Carolina Supreme Court. That’s a 10-percent overall drop from pass rates in February 2019, although the Charleston School of Law saw a 14-percent increase in pass rates for its graduates. Graduates ...

