Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Porn convictions reversed, but law survives challenge (access required)

Porn convictions reversed, but law survives challenge (access required)

By: David Donovan April 22, 2020

  South Carolina’s Supreme Court has rejected a Richland County man’s challenge to the constitutionality of the state’s child pornography law, although a narrowly divided court did overturn his convictions for violating the law, finding that his trial had been prejudiced by the admission of impermissible evidence. Michael Scott Simmons was convicted of six counts of sexual ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo