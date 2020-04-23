Quantcast
South Carolina’s Largest Law Firms 2020 (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 23, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA’S LARGEST LAW FIRMS Nelson Mullins (Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP) 1320 Main Street, Meridian, 17th Floor Columbia, SC 29201 (803) 799-2000 www.nelsonmullins.com 208 attorneys Partners: 141 Associates: 46 Of Counsel: 21 South Carolina offices: Columbia (113), Greenville (40), Charleston (37), Myrtle Beach (11)   2 (tie). Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd 1201 Main Street, 22nd floor Columbia, SC 29201 (803) 779-3080 www.hsblawfirm.com 117 attorneys Partners: 75 Associates: 25 Of counsel: 17 South Carolina offices: ...

