Criminal – Accomplice's 'personal use' drugs considered at sentencing (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 27, 2020

Where a defendant pleads guilty to aiding-and-abetting the distribution of a controlled substance, the sentencing court may consider drugs possessed or consumed for “personal use.” In a case of first impression, the court held there is no personal use exception in the guidelines, an accomplice’s personal use requires the defendant’s distribution and a “personal use” ...

