Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Lawyers in the News – April 27 (access required)

Lawyers in the News – April 27 (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 27, 2020

Stephen D. Bittinger has joined K&L Gates as a partner in its health care practice in its Charleston office. Bittinger concentrates his practice on health care reimbursement compliance, defense, and litigation, with a focus on government and private payor disputes on behalf of providers, vendors, and manufacturers. He joins the firm from Nexsen Pruet and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo