Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal – First Step applies to conviction for crack and powder cocaine (access required)

Criminal – First Step applies to conviction for crack and powder cocaine (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 28, 2020

A defendant sentenced for a conspiracy involving both crack and powder cocaine was nevertheless eligible for a sentence reduction consideration under the First Step Act because nothing in the statute says it does not apply if a covered offense is combined with one that is not covered. Background This appeal involves the First Step Act of 2018, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo