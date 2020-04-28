Gov issues new emergency declaration as SC begins to reopen

Gov. Henry McMaster has extended the state’s emergency declaration that allows him to issue executive orders necessary to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said the declaration came as the current 15-day declaration expires. McMaster’s initial declaration came on March 13.

The governor, who has said his goal is to have the South Carolina economy “humming” again by June, has already begun to loosen the restrictions that have shuttered portions of the state’s business community for weeks. Last week, he said some businesses previously deemed nonessential — department stores, flea markets, florists, bookstores and music shops — would be allowed to reopen.

An official stay-at-home order remains in place, although that mandate already allowed the patronage of essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies, home improvement stores and medical facilities, as well as thousands of others that received waivers from state officials.

More than 5,600 COVID-19 cases and 177 deaths have been reported statewide, according to am update Monday from state public health officials.

For most people, the coronavirus behind the pandemic causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause severe illness such as pneumonia, or even death.

Earlier, McMaster announced the reopening of public boat ramps that had been closed for several weeks and encouraged anyone on the state’s waterways to practice social distancing. Public beach access points were also set to reopen, although the governor said ultimate reopening decisions will rest with local officials. Some coastal municipalities have already said they “intend to maintain the entry checkpoints and access restrictions.”

Last week, the governor convened the first gathering of a group called “accelerateSC,” a confab of business, governmental and health care officials tasked with advising him on safely reopening the state’s economy. A subset of the group focused on governance planned to meet later Monday.

On Sunday, McMaster gathered with other officials including U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, to accept delivery of 1.5 million surgical masks from China, with Graham calling for a lessening of U.S. reliance on the foreign country.

“We want the masks made in the United States,” Graham said on the tarmac of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport, after watching the unloading of the masks from a Boeing aircraft. “We don’t want to ever have to rely on China or anyone else for our basic health care needs.”

Also Monday, state election officials affirmed that the June 9 election — and June 23 runoffs, if needed — would occur as scheduled, saying the State Election Commission “has no authority to delay the primaries or deviate from current law in conducting elections” due to the outbreak. Officials encouraged residents to apply to vote absentee and said they were working to acquire masks, face shields and gloves for poll managers, as well as other sanitizing materials for polling places.

Last week, lawsuits were filed in state and federal courts asking judges to require South Carolina to relax rules on absentee voting for the primaries.

Absentee voters currently must fall under certain requirements such as being disabled, unable to get to the polls because of work, out of state or over age 65. Ballots also must be signed by a witness.

The lawsuits said absentee rules don’t include isolating from a pandemic, which also could be a problem with the witness requirement.

Commission Executive Director Marci Andino wrote a letter last month to lawmakers backing no excuse absentee voting.

