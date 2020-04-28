Quantcast
Hospital to pay $730K after electrode left on girl's brain

By: Bill Cresenzo April 28, 2020

  The family of a young girl with epilepsy who spent seven years living with an electrode that was mistakenly left on the surface of her brain has confidentially settled a lawsuit with the at-fault hospital for $730,000, the family’s attorney reports. Brick Hinson of Finkel Law Firm in Columbia said that the girl, now 14, underwent ...

