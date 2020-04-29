Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / 4th Circuit opens door to evidence for foreign arbitration (access required)

4th Circuit opens door to evidence for foreign arbitration (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson April 29, 2020

BY CORREY E. STEPHENSON BridgeTower Media Newswires Teeing up a circuit split, a 4th U.S. Court of Appeals panel has held that a party to private arbitration in the United Kingdom can obtain testimony from residents of South Carolina for use in the arbitration. Servotronics supplied valves to Rolls-Royce for use in an engine later installed on a ...

