Arbitration – Private arbitration panel fits definition of 'tribunal'

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 30, 2020

In an issue of first impression, the court joined the Sixth Circuit in holding a private arbitral panel is a “tribunal” under 28 U.S.C. § 1782(a), which allows a district court to order testimony or documents for use in the “tribunal.” There is now a deep split among the circuits, with the Second and Fifth ...

