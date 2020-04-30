Supreme Court suspends lawyer mentoring program

The South Carolina Supreme Court has suspended its mandatory mentoring program for new lawyers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mentoring program, created in 2016 with the addition of Rule 425 to the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules, established a mandatory lawyer mentoring program for anyone newly admitted to the practice law in the state. In an April 29 order, the Supreme Court suspended all requirements for new lawyers under Rule 425 except for the required application or request for deferment or waiver within thirty days of admission.

The suspension will remain in effect until further order, but the court stated in its order that it “strongly encourages new lawyers to proceed with the mentoring program to the extent possible.” Mentors for both individuals and groups are encouraged to use remote means to conduct mentoring and may certify a lawyer as having completed the program even if it’s not been possible to “introduce the new lawyer to others in the lawyer’s local or regional legal community and encourage the new lawyer to become an active part of that community” as suggested in Rule 425.

Staff reports