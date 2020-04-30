Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Woman hit by car in grocery store lot settles suit for $1.3M (access required)

Woman hit by car in grocery store lot settles suit for $1.3M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo April 30, 2020

  A woman whose legs were fractured after she was hit by a car in a grocery store parking lot has confidentially settled a lawsuit against the at-fault driver for $1.3 million, her attorneys report. Kevin Smith and Amanda Itterly of Hoffman Law Firm in North Charleston report that the woman was walking through the parking lot ...

