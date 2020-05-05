Quantcast
Home / News / COVID-19 / Attorneys get OK to handle real estate closings by video

Attorneys get OK to handle real estate closings by video

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 5, 2020

The South Carolina Supreme Court has temporarily amended the state’s Rules of Professional Conduct to allow attorneys to participate in and supervise the closing of a real estate transaction by way of a video conference.

Chief Justice Donald Beatty signed an order May 1 stating that the public health emergency created by COVID-19 requires changes to the normal functioning of real estate transactions.

Pursuant to the order, any necessary persons to a real estate transaction may similarly participate in the closing under the supervising attorney’s direction by way of a video conference if they consent to.

The order is effective immediately and remains in effect until Aug. 1 unless modified by the court.  If social distancing guidelines remain in effect beyond Aug. 1, the court may consider extending this order for an additional period of time.

