Home / Top Legal News / In a pandemic, pro bono work goes on (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo May 5, 2020

  South Carolina attorneys are stepping up to provide their pro bono services during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they’ll be needed long after the pandemic passes and leaves legal issues and problems for business owners and residents in its wake. “It is no secret that COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on multiple sectors of our economy,” said Alissa ...

