Statewide evictions and foreclosures to resume May 15

The South Carolina Supreme Court is lifting the moratorium on judicial proceedings concerning evictions and foreclosures, and allowing all evictions currently ordered and scheduled statewide to resume on May 15.

Chief Justice Donald Beatty signed an order April 30 to supersede the moratorium that had been in place since March 18, writing that the enactment of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) had made it possible for some facing eviction or foreclosure to honor their financial obligations and for others to avoid ejectment.

The order provides that judges must require the party pursuing eviction or foreclosure to certify in writing that the real estate at issue isn’t subject to the limitations and requirements of the CARES Act, or else proceeding shall terminate without any action taken. It also provides that eviction and foreclosure hearings must comply with the court’s orders regarding operation of the trial courts during the coronavirus emergency, particularly the provisions regarding remote hearings and limiting the number of persons in the courtroom.

As such, any in-person hearings must be staggered as not to create large gatherings of people, and there must be at least 30 minutes between the ending of a hearing and the beginning of another. Judges were instructed not to hold in-person hearings if doing so would unreasonably risk the health of judicial staff or litigants, and authorized to require that everyone attending in-person hearings wear a mask or other facial covering.

Staff reports