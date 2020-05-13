Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Obstruction of Justice – Private Citizen – Lying to Police (access required)

Criminal Practice – Obstruction of Justice – Private Citizen – Lying to Police (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 13, 2020

Most South Carolina obstruction of justice cases have involved public officials; however, this does not preclude a private citizen from being charged with the offense. Defendant lied to police—purposely identifying an innocent person, Antonio Barrett, as the victim’s shooter when defendant knew his friend, Lamont Gregg, was the shooter—and defendant’s lies obstructed the administration of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo