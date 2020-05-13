Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Public Corruption – Guilty Plea – Appeals – Corporate Integrity Agreements (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 13, 2020

Pursuant to a plea agreement, state Representative Rick Quinn pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor of statutory misconduct in office. Although the trial court imposed the maximum sentence on respondent Quinn, the special prosecutor contends the court failed to consider its presentation concerning extensive corruption and should have vacated the plea. However, where the state successfully ...

