Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Anesthesiologist – Oxygen Saturation Levels – Evidence

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 13, 2020

There was no dispute as to the existence of a doctor-patient relationship or that the patient suffered injury as a result of going into cardiac arrest during his colonoscopy. The defendant-anesthesiologist acknowledged the standard of care: an anesthesiologist should not leave the room when a patient’s oxygen saturation levels are not consistently in the nineties. ...

