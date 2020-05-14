Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Defendant prejudiced by counsel’s erroneous advice (access required)

Criminal Practice – Defendant prejudiced by counsel’s erroneous advice (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 14, 2020

Counsel incorrectly advised the defendant that if he pleaded guilty to fraud charges he would be preserving all his appeal rights, including the ability to appeal the denial of a motion to suppress. The trial judge’s colloquy did not correct this misadvice and the defendant was prejudiced because appealing was his “top strategic priority.” Thus, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo