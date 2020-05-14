Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Lack of explanation in child porn sentence was error (access required)

May 14, 2020

Where there was no explanation for why a defendant convicted of transporting and possessing child pornography was barred from using an electronic device to access the internet, and from maintaining a social networking account without prior approval from his probation officer, that was plain error. However, it was proper to consider the defendant’s future earnings ...

