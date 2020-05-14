Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal – Video upload satisfies child porn ‘transportation’ element (access required)

Criminal – Video upload satisfies child porn ‘transportation’ element (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 14, 2020

Where the defendant moved a video containing child pornography from his laptop to a Dropbox, he satisfied the “transportation” element, even if there was no evidence that he shared, attempted to share or intended to share the video. Background Robert Michael Fall asks the court to reverse his conviction of receipt, possession and transportation of child pornography ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo