Supreme Court sets new standard for "common scheme" evidence (access required)

Supreme Court sets new standard for “common scheme” evidence (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson May 14, 2020

  Returning to the standard of “logical relevancy” or “logical connection” for admitting evidence of a criminal defendant’s “common scheme or plan,” a divided South Carolina Supreme Court overruled precedent and reversed a Greenville County man’s convictions for criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Wallace Steven Perry and Laura Jones had two sets of twins together: two ...

