Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Bankruptcies trickle in for now, but a flood is waiting (access required)

Bankruptcies trickle in for now, but a flood is waiting (access required)

By: David Donovan May 18, 2020

  When two major national retailers, J. Crew and Neiman Marcus, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the first week of May, the news reports read like obituaries, with the novel coronavirus being listed as the companies’ cause of death. But for many businesses, Chapter 11 bankruptcy, in which companies seek to restructure their debts so that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo