Fatal motorcycle crash results in $4.9M settlement with paving company

Fatal motorcycle crash results in $4.9M settlement with paving company

By: Bill Cresenzo May 20, 2020

  The family of a man who died after his motorcycle hit uneven pavement on a major highway has settled a lawsuit against the paving company for $4.9 million, the family’s attorneys report. Richard Harpootlian and Phil Barber of Richard A. Harpootlian Law Firm in Columbia report that their client, whose name was withheld pursuant to a ...

