Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Court of Appeals / Workers’ Compensation – Preexisting Condition – On-the-Job Injury – Subsequent Neck Pain (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Preexisting Condition – On-the-Job Injury – Subsequent Neck Pain (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 20, 2020

Where the employer was not on notice of claimant’s preexisting neck injury until just prior to the hearing before the single commissioner, and where claimant did not object to the employer raising this issue at the hearing, the employer is not estopped from contesting liability despite the facts that (1) the employer did not raise ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo