By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 22, 2020

Scott Wallinger has joined Barnwell Whaley in Charleston as a member of the firm, where he will lead its trucking and transportation defense practice. Wallinger concentrates his law practice in the areas of professional liability defense, complex personal injury defense, and commercial litigation. Alexis Lindsay has joined Pope Flynn in Columbia, which focuses on governmental and public finance matters. Lindsay’s ...

