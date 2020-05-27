Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Marketability discounts OK even if company won’t be sold (access required)

Marketability discounts OK even if company won’t be sold (access required)

By: David Donovan May 27, 2020

  The vertiginous swings of the stock market can be harrowing, but they at least provide a constant signal about how much a publicly-traded company is worth, and make their shares triflingly easy to sell. Valuing and selling privately held companies is trickier, though, and so courts may discount the value of stakes in them when ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo