Beatty OKs wearing of masks in courtrooms

The South Carolina Supreme Court has issued an order allowing anyone employed in or visiting county court facilities statewide to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) including, but not limited to, protective masks.

The May 27 order issued by Chief Justice Donald Beatty, states that any person who inhibits or prevents employees or people visiting county court facilities from wearing PPE is subject to contempt for violation of the court’s order. Anyone wearing a protective mask may be asked to briefly remove it in order to reveal their face for identification purposes.

The order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.

Staff reports