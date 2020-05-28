Quantcast
Criminal Practice – CSC with a Minor – Jury Unanimity – 'Sexual Battery' – Underlying Facts – Criminal Intent

Criminal Practice – CSC with a Minor – Jury Unanimity – 'Sexual Battery' – Underlying Facts – Criminal Intent

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 28, 2020

Defendant was charged with only one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor; however, there was evidence of more than one instance of sexual battery upon his fiancé’s five-year-old son. The jury was required to agree that a sexual battery had occurred, but not on the factual means by which the sexual battery ...

