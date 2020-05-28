Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Employment Law – Company response forecloses hostile environment liability (access required)

Employment Law – Company response forecloses hostile environment liability (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 28, 2020

A viable hostile work environment claim based on a co-worker’s conduct requires facts showing the employer knew, or should have known, about the harassment and failed to take action to stop it. Here, because the complaint alleged Best Buy successfully stopped the conduct, the complaint was properly dismissed. Background The case stems from an incident Feb. 5, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo