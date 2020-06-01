Grand juries can resume convening in person

County grand juries in South Carolina may convene in person beginning June 1, as long as grand jurors can be safely distanced and equipped with protective gear, and meeting rooms and courtrooms sanitized, the state’s Supreme Court has announced.

Chief Justice Donald Beatty issued an order on May 29 permitting the resumption of in-person grand juries, which had been suspended since April 22. All other provisions of that April 22 order remain in place.

The order provides that a solicitor or the Attorney General may still present an indictment to the county grand jury using remote communication technology such as video conferencing and teleconferencing when necessary to minimize the risk to the members of the county grand juries, witnesses, lawyers, and court employees. Any necessary oath may be administered using this same remote communication technology.

Staff report