Home / Top Legal News / Statute of limitations doesn’t apply to promissory estoppel (access required)

Statute of limitations doesn’t apply to promissory estoppel (access required)

By: David Donovan June 2, 2020

  South Carolina’s three-year statute of limitations doesn’t apply to claims for promissory estoppel, the state’s Supreme Court has ruled, answering a certified question from the federal district court. Johnny Thomerson alleges that the former owners of Lenco Marine, a manufacturer of boat products, promised in 2007 to give him a small ownership interest in the company ...

