Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Attorneys / Attorneys – Discipline – Admonishment – Trust Funds – Partner Responsibilities (access required)

Attorneys – Discipline – Admonishment – Trust Funds – Partner Responsibilities (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 3, 2020

An attorney who was a partner in a multi-state real estate firm is anonymously admonished for her failure to adequately monitor the firm’s South Carolina trust funds. While the Commission on Lawyer Conduct recommended a public reprimand be issued in an anonymous opinion, we note that the sanction of a public reprimand requires publicly identifying the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo