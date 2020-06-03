The bar will go on 

The South Carolina Bar Exam will go on as scheduled July 28-29, the South Carolina Supreme Court announced June 1.

The court’s order says that the court will continue to evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic, including any state and federal directives and guidance, and if it’s not possible to conduct the exam in July, then it will administer the test September 9-10 instead.

The court also said that law school graduates who take the test might be required to wear face masks or comply with other requirements to reduce the possibility of COVID-19 infection. Anyone who fails to comply with the requirements or exhibits fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 may be excluded from the exam.

“With COVID, everything is different and every decision is hard,” said Rob Wilcox, dean of the University of South Carolina School of Law. “I know that the court has been closely monitoring the situation, and I am sure they felt the benefits of moving forward with the July exam using face coverings outweigh the risks. I am sure those taking the exam will appreciate the certainty of knowing the exam date.”

Some applicants may be hesitant to take the exam in July due to the risk posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, or may not want to take it under the restrictions, the court noted. If an applicant withdraws their application to the bar by July, the applicant will be allowed to apply for the February 2021 bar exam without paying an additional filing fee.

“Regardless of when the bar is, we have worked hard to ensure that strong support and resources, whether in-person or virtual, are being offered and provided to our graduates,” said Andy Abrams, dean of the Charleston School of Law. “Our focus is, has been, and will always be on student success and support no matter the timeline or format of this difficult standardized exam.

The court said it “deeply regrets the stress and uncertainty” the COVID-19 crisis has exam takers.

