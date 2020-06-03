Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Jury & Jurors – Juror Misconduct – Premature Deliberations

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 3, 2020

A juror in this medical malpractice action (1) failed to disclose that she knew the defendant-doctor and two nurses who were involved in the plaintiff-patient’s care and (2) ignored the trial court’s instructions not to discuss the case before deliberations began. This juror misconduct resulted in the alteration of at least one other juror’s vote. ...

