Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Woman who broke ankle in crash settles suit for $1.75M (access required)

Woman who broke ankle in crash settles suit for $1.75M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo June 5, 2020

A woman whose car slammed into a logging truck that was improperly parked on the side of a road has settled a lawsuit against the at-fault driver and his employer for $1.75 million, her attorneys report. Douglas Jennings and Liam Duffy of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston report that their client, Darlene Fulton, was driving to work ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo