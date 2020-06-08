Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Columbia attorney resigns in lieu of discipline (access required)

Columbia attorney resigns in lieu of discipline (access required)

By: David Donovan June 8, 2020

Attorney: Robert Nathan Boorda Location: Columbia Bar membership: Member since 1992 Disciplinary action: Resigned in lieu of discipline on May 22 Background: Boorda submitted a motion to resign in lieu of discipline, and the South Carolina Supreme Court granted that motion. As such, Boorda’s resignation shall be permanent, and he will never again be eligible to apply, and will ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo