Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Attorneys / Attorneys – Discipline – Definite Suspension – Communication & Diligence (access required)

Attorneys – Discipline – Definite Suspension – Communication & Diligence (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 10, 2020

The respondent-attorney failed to deal with matters diligently, failed to adequately communicate with clients, and failed to timely respond to notices of investigations from the Office of Disciplinary Counsel. Respondent admits that by his conduct he violated Rules 1.1 (competence); 1.3 (diligence); 1.4 (communication); and 8.1(b) (knowingly failing to respond to a lawful demand for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo