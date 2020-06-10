Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Constitutional / Constitutional – Eminent Domain – Inverse Condemnation – Intergovernmental – Real Property (access required)

Constitutional – Eminent Domain – Inverse Condemnation – Intergovernmental – Real Property (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 10, 2020

We improvidently granted the plaintiff-county’s petition for a writ of certiorari to review the Court of Appeals’ decision (The plaintiff-county alleges the defendant-city and the South Carolina Department of Transportation, while engaged in a joint water drainage project, altered the water table, causing sinkholes to form and damaging public buildings and real property owned by ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo