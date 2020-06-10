Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Confrontation Clause – NPLEx Database (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 10, 2020

We vacate the part of the Court of Appeals’ opinion pertaining to the admission of the NPLEx records during trial. Assuming, without deciding, that the admission of the NPLEx records during trial was erroneous, as petitioner asserts, we find the error is harmless in light of the overwhelming evidence of guilt. Accordingly, the decision of the ...

