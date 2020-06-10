Quantcast
Greenville attorney retroactively suspended

Greenville attorney retroactively suspended

By: David Donovan June 10, 2020

Attorney: Dannitte Mays Dickey Location: Greenville Bar membership: Member since 2010 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for one year, retroactive to the date of his interim suspension, on June 3. Background: A client retained Dickey to handle a name change for the client’s child. Dickey did not deal promptly with the matter and made excuses to ...

