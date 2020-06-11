Quantcast
4th Circuit denies cops immunity for shooting black homeless man (access required)

4th Circuit denies cops immunity for shooting black homeless man (access required)

By: Paul Fletcher June 11, 2020

“This has to stop.” With just four words, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has laid down a marker. The court was reviewing the case of a black homeless man in West Virginia who was stopped by a police officer for walking beside, not on, a sidewalk. The man, Wayne Jones, ended up dead with 22 ...

