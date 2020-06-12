Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / 4th Circuit: rules for city tour guides unconstitutional (access required)

4th Circuit: rules for city tour guides unconstitutional (access required)

By: The Associated Press June 12, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that the city of Charleston’s rules requiring tour guides to memorize facts about the city is unconstitutional. The unanimous ruling from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on June 11 upholds an earlier ruling by a federal district court judge. A libertarian legal group, the Institute ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo